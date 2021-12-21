Is FBI new tonight on CBS? Are we going to dive into season 4 episode 10? As you would imagine, there’s a lot to dive into here!

So where should we begin? It feels only natural that we do go ahead and get the unfortunate news out of the way now: There is no installment on the air tonight. As for the reason why, it’s just because we’re so close to the holidays! There aren’t a whole lot of networks out there that want to risk losing viewership this time of year.

Luckily, the hiatus we’re going to endure here isn’t some altogether massive one. The entirety of this franchise is going to be back on Tuesday, January 4 — not only that, but we also know there’s a new episode a week later on January 11! There is a lot to look forward to here, and you don’t have to wait to get more news all about it.

For a few specifics, be sure to check out the synopses for BOTH of these episodes below.

Season 4 episode 10, “Fostered” – As the team investigates a string of jewelry store robberies that culminate in a double murder, they uncover a connection to a 16-year-old boy trying to survive the foster care system. Also, Tiffany becomes personally invested after learning about the boy’s ill-fated upbringing, on the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, Jan. 4 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Season 4 episode 11, “Grief” – As the team searches for an abducted college co-ed, Jubal becomes intent on obtaining lifesaving leads from the father of the abductor’s previous victim. Also, Jubal continues to grapple with the aftermath of Rina’s condition, leading to a tense encounter with her mother, on the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, Jan. 11 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Fingers crossed that next week, we’ll have more to share in video form. Stay tuned…

