1883 season 1 episode 3 spoilers: ‘River’ hint, wins for Yellowstone prequel

We’ve got a couple of big headlines to share today when it comes to 1883 season on Paramount+, but let’s start with a big ratings win!

Today, the streaming service confirmed that this weekend’s premiere was the most-watched start to any original series ever on the platform, and that includes back when it was known as CBS All Access. They did not release any specific numbers, but that doesn’t come as much of a surprise. The majority of streaming services out there tend to be a little bit cagey when it comes to giving out specific numbers.

What this means for Paramount+ is twofold. For starters, it shows that the parent company was justified in giving Taylor Sheridan a massive deal to develop content for them. Also, it represents further the massive promotional campaign. We didn’t love all aspects of the 1883 campaign, including how the show was shoehorned into Yellowstone, but that’s nothing against the show itself. There’s a lot of powerful, meaty stuff that we’re going to be getting through the rest of the season.

This now brings us to what lies ahead in season 1 episode 3, which is coming on the streaming service this Sunday. For some more specifics on that, be sure to check out the synopsis below:

James butts heads with Shea and Thomas about an important decision. Tensions rise in camp when an accusation is made. Elsa begins a flirtation with a cowboy.

Is an 1883 renewal coming soon?

That feels like a foregone conclusion, and there are already some plans for it behind the scenes. We think all signs point to this greater Yellowstone universe expanding; there is also talk of a Four Sixes spin-off, but nothing has been altogether confirmed on that subject as of yet.

What do you want to see on 1883 season 1 episode 3?

Not only that, but what do you think about the show’s enormous ratings success? Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back around for other news you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Paramount+.)

