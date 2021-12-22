The Bachelorette finale: Is Michelle Young engaged to Nayte Olukoya?

From the start of The Bachelorette this season, it was clear that Michelle Young was very-much into Nayte Olukoya. He received the first impression rose, the chemistry has been there from the start, and she’s defended him anytime there’s been any controversy at all.

So are the two engaged? We’ll get to that over the course of this article, but we should start things off here with where things left off at the end of this past episode. Brandon and Nayte are the final two, and Michelle has made it clear that she has strong feelings for them both. This is where it gets a little unfair to say that, by and large, Nayte has been the only obvious pick all season. Brandon has done everything in his power to prove that he’d be a great choice for Michelle! That doesn’t mean that it will happen, but he’s definitely established himself as a candidate for Bachelor in Paradise if nothing else.

Tonight, we’ll see Michelle’s parents spend time with both Nayte and Brandon, and obviously there feedback will mean a lot. Could that be the thing that turns the tide?

Because tonight IS the big finale, we’ll offer up some updates as the night progresses. Be sure to refresh this article for some further updates!

What did you want to see happen entering tonight’s The Bachelorette finale?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Afteryou do just that, remember to stick around — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: ABC.)

