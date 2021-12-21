NCIS season 19 episode 10 spoilers: A Torres chase sequence!

NCIS season 19 episode 10 is set to be the first episode of the new year airing on Monday, January 3. Will it kick off 2022 in a great way? We’re absolutely doing our best to be optimistic about it, and we’ve got another bit of evidence that this episode is going to be action-packed.

After looking at the image above featuring Wilmer Valderrama as Nick Torres, how can you think anything otherwise?

The title for this episode is “Pledge of Allegiance” and when you think about that alone, we imagine that this story could revolve around someone serving the United States after either being born or living abroad. Maybe it will touch of xenophobia or some other issues that new Americans tend to go through.

In this episode, a Navy Chief Warrant Officer is “suspected of trying to sell stolen classified Navy software used to pilot combat drones.” Are they really doing that, or is this a case of someone being falsely accused? There’s a little bit of debate to get into here, but no matter who’s the suspect, of course someone like Torres is going to do his job.

Of course, we know that most Wilmer-specific questions right now have less to do with this episode and more to do with his long-term future on the show. Does his new Zorro project negate him playing Nick Torres for a potential season 20? We wish there was an answer, and it could be some time until that is figured out.

What are you the most excited for when it comes to NCIS season 19 episode 10?

