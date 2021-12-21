Yellowstone season 4 episode 9 debate: Could Jamie Dutton actually die?

As we dive into Yellowstone season 4 episode 9 this weekend, it makes sense to worry about some characters.

With that being said, just how worried should you be? Could we lose a character like Jamie Dutton sooner rather than later? There’s a case to be made for it at this point.

It goes without saying that at this point, it’s actually Jamie’s father Garrett Randall who is the Big Bad here. Not only is he the person responsible for the hit on the Duttons, but he’s also incredibly manipulative and he’s going to whatever he can in order to get inside his son’s head. He’s already doing that; there’s a reason why Jamie hasn’t told Beth, Kayce, or John all that much as of yet.

Ultimately, it’s easy to envision a scenario right now where Jamie finds himself caught in the crosshairs and has to contend with some of the consequences of his actions. It’s also easy to imagine Garrett selling him out — if the choice is either he dies or puts his son in a position where he dies, we already know the choice that is going to be made here and it’s a horrible one for Jamie. We have to go into this story expecting the very worst.

Also, doesn’t it feel like this show is primed for a big death at some point? There was all this hype at the start of season 4 that we were going to lose someone big and instead, the only person who died right away was Roarke Morris who, despite being portrayed by the awesome Josh Holloway, really isn’t that important a figure in the grand scheme of things. At the moment, we have to prepare more for losing someone big and for the story to take another surprise turn. It could be Jamie who goes, mostly because we’re not sure if redemption is even possible for a guy like him at this point.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Yellowstone

What do you most want to see when it comes to Yellowstone season 4 episode 9?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around — there are more updates coming and, of course, we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







