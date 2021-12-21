The Blacklist season 9 episode 7 spoilers: The Ressler flashback story!

There were rumors out there that The Blacklist season 9 episode 7 would be all about Donald Ressler. Now, that is officially confirmed! “Between Sleep and Awake” is coming on Thursday, January 6, and it looks as though a number of questions are about to be answered.

What’s one of the biggest ones? It’s as simply as learning what happened to him. Why did he go so far away from the FBI, and what happened to cause him to fall in to some addictions? This could be one of the best Diego Klattenhoff episodes we’ve ever seen.

To get a few more details now on what’s coming, we suggest that you view the full The Blacklist season 9 episode 7 synopsis below:

01/06/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : In a series of flashbacks, Ressler recalls his actions in the aftermath of Elizabeth Keen’s death.

Sure, this may not be the most in-depth episode description that you’ve ever seen but honestly, it doesn’t need to be. Doesn’t this get the point across? This is definitely going to be one of the more interesting departures this season. It remains to be seen if we’re even going to see Reddington or some other characters on the show; the last time we got a big Ressler episode like this in “Brothers,” it was one where James Spader did not appear at all. We had a little bit of Megan Boone as Liz, but it wasn’t until we got pretty deep into the episode.

