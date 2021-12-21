Succession season 4: When’s the earliest a trailer could surface?

If you’re excited to see Succession season 4 on HBO down the road, rest assured you’re not alone. We’re coming off of an exceptional season 3 and moving forward, we’re just hoping that the new season can match everything we just saw.

We’ve heard rumblings already that the new season could start filming in the summer, so what does that mean in terms of a potential trailer release? There is something more we could get into here.

Based on when filming is kicking off here, at the moment we have a hard time thinking new episodes are going to be airing on HBO in 2022. Maybe it’ll happen and we’ll be shocked, but we don’t thinking filming a show like this is something that anyone out there is going to be altogether interested in rushing along.

What is possible, however, is that we could see a trailer surface in the fall or early 2023, mostly because it benefits the network to get that out there far in advance. We don’t anticipate it will give everything away, but it could give us a good sense of what the story will look like moving forward.

The biggest factor in season 4 production

As of right now, it has to be the virus. We’re at a very tenuous spot with productions right now, and who knows for certain where things are going to be when we get around to the new year?

What do you want to see in an eventual Succession season 4 trailer?

What do you think could be in it? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are other updates on the way and we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: HBO.)

