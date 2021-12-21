The Blacklist season 9: Charting the course with January episodes

As many of you out there may know at this point, The Blacklist season 9 is going to be airing its first episode of 2022 on January 6. So what about beyond that? What does the immediate future for the show look like? Just as you would imagine, there is still some uncertainty there.

NBC does not often reveal premiere dates for many of their episodes more than a few weeks in advance — yet, we think it’s at least reasonably fair to expect a nice run of stories coming in early January through the start of February.

For those of you who don’t know, the Winter Olympics are going to roughly take up two and a half weeks in February. Typically, that’s peak ratings season! To better make up for that, don’t be surprised if The Blacklist airs as many episodes as possible in its current Thursday timeslot. Our expectation is that we’ll get new episodes every Thursday in January, and then also one on February 3 prior to the start of the Games. At this point, the show will go off the air.

Go ahead and also remember this: By the time The Blacklist comes back at the end of February, it will be in its old Friday timeslot that it had for most of season 8. The first month of the year could be the time when the show makes its biggest ratings splash possible. If you want to see it back for a season 10, we suggest you watch and watch live then!

