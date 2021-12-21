This Is Us season 6 video: Mandy Moore, cast set up what’s next

With the premiere of This Is Us season 6 set to arrive on NBC in the new year, you better be prepared with your tissue boxes. This is going to be an emotional final batch of episodes, ones with difficult moments involving letting go and trying to move forward.

Now that we’ve said that, though, we do think there’s still a chance for happiness. We don’t think that Dan Fogelman and the writers designed this show to where people would exit it feeling altogether miserable. Instead, we think the goal here is to make you find gratitude in all that you have. It’s a reminder to treasure everything that you have in your life.

In the new video below from ET Canada, you can here Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, and a number of other cast members all do their part to describe the emotions associated with the final season. While there are no huge spoilers in here in terms of what lies ahead, there also doesn’t need to be. This does a great job of indicating where all of the actors are during production and how these roles impacted their lives. For so many of them, these are parts that will define the bulk of their careers.

The one thing that we can say about the final season now is that, more than likely, we’re going to be jumping around in various time periods like never before. It has to be that way if the show wants to tie together every loose end.

