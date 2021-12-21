Hawkeye season 1 finale: Prepare with new Yelena featurette!

As you prepare for the Hawkeye season 1 finale set to stream on Disney+ later this week, why not hear more about Yelena?

In the newly-released video featurette below Florence Pugh, Hailee Steinfeld, and more dive into the character’s arrival into the series after her debut in the Black Widow movie earlier this year. When she first turned up the reveal was a surprise, and it allowed for a whole new dimension in this character, especially when it comes to Clint.

So how will the story end in the finale? What makes things so interesting right now is that there are so many different allegiances at play, and none of this really even speaks to where Kingpin could stand now that he’s confirmed coming back into this world. Now that the ties are severed from the Netflix shows we tend to think that he is going to loom VERY large in a number of various properties. We could see him play a role both in this and some upcoming feature films.

For now, though, let’s just give some kudos to Marvel for doing a lot with Yelena in a fairly limited period of time. This character has brought in a lot of entertainment to what we’d say has been a super-enjoyable holiday romp. We know that Hawkeye didn’t get a lot of the buzz of some of the other Marvel series in the early going but, in the end, we think that it’s done a lot with the material and delivered one of the best overall products.

In general, though, Marvel has to be thrilled with the end results of this year. Sure, they’ve had a lot of challenges, but in between this and Spider-Man: No Way Home shattering records, we’re really seeing the company take a victory lap now.

Related – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to Hawkeye

What do you most want to see when it comes to the Hawkeye season 1 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around for more updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Disney+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







