Is NCIS: Hawaii new tonight on CBS? Are we about to head back to the islands for another new case? We’ll talk about that in this piece, but also get more into another question: Whether or not a season 2 is coming.

The first order of business here, though, is to talk about the schedule at present: There is no new episode tonight on the network. Not only that, there isn’t one next week, either. The plan still remains for the Vanessa Lachey series to return on Monday, January 3, and after that, there’s probably going to be another one-week hiatus due to the college football championship game airing on the 10th. Nobody should want to air programming up against that.

So while we are going to be waiting a while to see NCIS: Hawaii back on the air, there are a couple of reasons to be optimistic at the moment. For starters, there is going to be a full season! That order was already announced by CBS, though it’s currently unclear how many episodes constitutes a “full season” these days. There are also some questions regarding just how many episodes it’s going to be.

As for a season 2, nothing is 100% confirmed at the time of this writing; yet, we do remain optimistic that more stories are going to be coming down the road. NCIS: Hawaii may not be matching the numbers of the original, but it is still averaging a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic and just over 5 million viewers. For a show airing so late on a Monday night, these aren’t numbers to feel sad about in the slightest. It’s also getting increasingly hard to manage good ratings at all in the era of streaming and DVR playback.

Related – Be sure to get some more NCIS: Hawaii news right now

Do you want to see an NCIS: Hawaii season 2 happen down the road at CBS?

Are you sad that there is no new episode on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around for some more updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







