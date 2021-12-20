9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 video: Rob Lowe, cast set up story ahead

There are a few different things to be excited about when it comes to 9-1-1: Lone Star season 3, and it goes beyond just the ice storm. With that being said, though, isn’t that a pretty awesome way to hype up the story to come?

If you look below, you can see a new behind-the-scenes featurette on the season that features the likes of Rob Lowe, Gina Torres, and some other cast members speaking out about what lies ahead on the show moving forward. The ice storm will define much of the first couple of episodes, but there are a few surprise twists and turns after the fact. Take, for example, the chance to see Judd and Grace have a baby! These two are in some ways the emotional heartbeat of the show, which is what makes it so great that they survived that pretty-terrifying life-or-death situation back in the second season.

Will there be standalone stories? Absolutely, and the same probably goes character spotlights. Even if you had to wait a long time in order to check out 9-1-1: Lone Star season 3, we don’t get the sense that the folks at Fox or behind the scenes are out to change all that much. This show remains a great extension to the franchise and hopefully, one that can keep the ratings up while the flagship show is on hiatus. Remember that, at least for the time being, there is no word on when that show is going to be coming back.

As for potential crossovers, we haven’t heard much as of yet, and the presence of the virus could prove to make them difficult.

