Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11 finale promo: What does Larry want?

As we prepare for the Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11 finale this weekend, can Larry David get his way? Of course, what would that even look like? There are a multitude of different things to wonder as we get closer to this episode airing.

The first order of business we should mention here, at least at the moment, is rather simple: The finale does seem to be tying together at least some loose ends from the season. There’s more of Irma, for starters, who seems to be a well-liked character at least at her current usage rate.

The promo below for the finale signals a few different hilarious sequences, including Leon having to move out for a short period of time (which should prove interesting), plus also some arrivals from Salt Lake City that leads to Larry making some interesting comments about the Tabernacle Choir. This episode is titled “The Mormon Advantage,” and we tend to think that there has to be some sort of ridiculous reason for that.

Will there be a huge cliffhanger at the end of the episode? Probably not, mostly because Curb is not the sort of show that tends to do things of that variety. Typically, they’ll tie together most loose ends at the end of a season, mostly because there’s never any confirmation in advance as to whether or not there will be more. In this case, for example, we’re sure that Larry will spend some time mulling it over with his producers. If there is more, maybe we’ll get it in a couple of years. If this is the end, so be it! It’s hard to be altogether mad about a show that has managed to stay on the air for such a long period of time.

