Cobra Kai season 5 filming wraps ahead of season 4 premiere

The Cobra Kai season 4 premiere is roughly a week and a half away but today, we have big news on season 5!

In a new post on Twitter (see below), executive producer Jon Hurwitz confirmed that the next season of the Karate Kit follow-up is officially in the books. That means that Netflix will have a lot of flexibility when it comes to the future of the series beyond what we’re getting on New Year’s Eve.

Does filming wrapping at this point for season 5 mean that we could see it anytime soon? The ball is going to be in Netflix’s court when it comes to that. They may choose to space these seasons out big-time in the event that it takes a long time for production to get underway on a possible season 6. (To be fair, nothing is official as of yet when it comes to a season 6, but we haven’t heard anything as of yet suggesting that season 5 is the final one.)

One of the struggles in the long-term for Cobra Kai could end up being finding a way to keep much of the main cast on board. Many of the show’s younger actors are getting more and more opportunities elsewhere, and at a certain point, it could be hard to keep all of them. Still, we’re hoping that we get to spend many more years in the metaphorical dojo here! Few shows have this precise combination of humor and heart.

