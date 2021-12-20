Is 9-1-1 new tonight on Fox? Are we going to have one more episode of the first responder drama as we prepare for the holidays?

This is typically a time in which there is a little less in the way of programming on the air and with that in mind, we come bearing some bad news here. Regrettably, there is no new episode of 9-1-1 airing either tonight or in the near future. The show still does not have a return date for the second part of the season, though if we had to guess from afar, it feels like it will be back in March/some time near the start of the spring. There’s a lot of story that needs to be addressed still this season, whether it be the aftermath of Eddie’s decision to leave his current job or the status of Maddie and Chimney, who have each been out of Los Angeles for a reasonably long period of time.

So while we wait for more of the series, why not have a discussion on what the future could hold here? Will there be a season 6 renewal coming down the road on Fox? For the time being, let’s just say that there’s a tremendous cause for optimism. While the numbers, both in the demo and total viewers, are down versus season 4, there’s still a lot for Fox to be happy with here. We’re looking at a show that is averaging a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic and then also just over 5.2 million viewers. These are impressive numbers, especially in an era where there are so many different shows on television and with that, more options.

Of course, this doesn’t mean that Fox is going to rush anything when it comes to handing down a renewal. There’s no reason for them to do that! We should hear something by the spring.

