Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 8 photo: Kurt Caldwell’s new goal

As we prepare for Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 8 on Showtime this weekend, can we go ahead and pour on praise for the series? We think that the show is in a fantastic place creatively, but also one of the worst spots possible for Dexter Morgan. Just think about how this past episode ended!

For Dexter, we know that he’s in a spot now where his life is on the line. Kurt Caldwell is in total self-preservation mode and with that, he is working with some of his goons in order to ensure that “Jim Lindsay” was captured. If he can escape his predicament he can find a way to fight back … but for now, that feels like a pretty big “if.”

So what else can you expect to see over the course of this episode? While Dexter is away, Kurt is going to take advantage of the opportunity to get a little closer to Harrison. The photo above is further proof of that. Earlier this season, it felt like Clancy Brown’s character was seriously considering whether or not he wanted to kill Dexter’s son. However, at this point it seems like he’s decided that there is another way to hurt him. In particular, he’s looking at getting close to Harrison to where the teenager will become his own surrogate son. For Dexter, he’d probably feel like this is a fate worse than death.

