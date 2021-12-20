Is Elizabeth Gillies leaving Dynasty? Is Fallon really dead?

Is Elizabeth Gillies leaving Dynasty, and is her character of Fallon actually dead? Entering tonight’s season 5 premiere event, we understand asking these questions.

For the time being, here’s what we can say: The writers clearly want you to think that Fallon is dead leading up to the Christmas episode. They’ve done very little to suggest that she’s still out there, and there are even photos of her getting an empty, almost-ceremonial stocking on the fireplace.

Yet, here is the thing with Dynasty: This is the sort of show designed to make you think she’s dead! Clearly, the writers are out to do something like this on purpose, and we know that there’s a huge chance that some enormous, awe-inspiring twist is going to come out of nowhere and shock everyone on some level. The idea here is to make every season of this show look and feel different from what we’ve seen before. If the writers can find another way to pull a rabbit out of their hat here, we’ll give them all the credit in the world.

Even if Fallon isn’t confirmed living or dead within this particular episode, though, there’s a chance that they could confirm it down the road. Just remember for a moment here that this is a long season and with that in mind, there’s plenty of time still for them to figure all of this out. The last thing that we think the writers are going to do is rush things along when they don’t have to.

Personally, though, we think they’ll reveal Fallon’s fate tonight, even if it’s a last-minute twist at the end of the episodes.

The good news

Early on tonight, they DID reveal Fallon’s fate — she’s still alive and out there! Breath in your sigh of relief now.

