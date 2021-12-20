Dynasty season 5 episode 3 return date: When’s it back on The CW?

After tonight’s two-episode Christmas-themed event, do you want to know the Dynasty season 5 episode 3 return date over on The CW? Are we going to be stuck waiting a long time in order to see the show back?

In the end, the unfortunate answer to the latter question is “yes.” There is no new episode of the series on the air next week, the week after, or even over the next couple of months. The plan from the start this season was to make tonight’s two episodes an isolated event, and in some ways an appetizer before the main course that is the rest of season 5. As for when that will air, you’re going to be stuck waiting until Friday, March 11. The show is going back to its old timeslot and the remainder of the story will play out from there.

Is this the worst thing in the world? We’ll say no, largely because at least the rest of season 5 is premiering earlier in the year than most of season 4 did in 2021. We expect a lot of consecutive episodes in the spring/early summer with maybe a few little breaks sprinkled in here and there.

Of course, one of the big questions we’re left to wonder as we look far down the road is whether or not season 5 will prove to be the final one at The CW. Of course, there is a reasonable amount of ambiguity with this. There’s no indication that we’re in the last season of the show, but it’s not lost on us that this is one of the lower-rated series out there and just on the basis of that, it could conclude at any given moment.

Related – Check out some more news when it comes to Dynasty

What do you most want to see when it comes to Dynasty season 5 episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are more updates coming and of course, we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







