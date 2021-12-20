Claws season 4 episode 3 spoilers: What’s next for Niecy Nash, cast?

After tonight’s big two-hour event, are you curious to learn more about Claws season 4 episode 3?

The first thing that we should note here is that technically, there are two installments of the Niecy Nash show coming next week! Clearly, the folks over at the network are not worried in the least about there being so many episodes airing right around Christmas. A part of the reason for this may just be the fact that this is confirmed already as the final season. Because of that, you really don’t have to worry all that much about ratings. The most important thing is that the show delivers on its initial promise and entertains. We know that this was not an easy season to make due to the global health crisis; the fact that we’re even seeing it is fairly remarkable in itself.

Season 4 episode 3 – “Chapter Three: Ambition” – Desna launches Claws Up, her new multi-level Oxy sales operation, employing some of her most loyal clients as dealers and recruiters à la Mary Kay; tension rises for the crew as they attempt to manage a criminal enterprise from the top.

Season 4 episode 4 – “Chapter Four: Loyalty” Desna and her crew begin to enjoy the benefits of their newfound success until it’s discovered someone is stealing and reselling their pills under a different label.

As we inch closer to getting the end of the season, we tend to think that more lives are going to be in danger — be prepared for that. The same goes for heartbreak and important decisions. Can Desna really find success doing what she’s doing for the entire year?

