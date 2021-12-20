Tonight, Yellowstone season 4 episode 8 gave us a story that was a little all over the place. Yet, it ended with bad news for Sheriff Donnie Haskell.

In the diner shootout at the end of the episode, what we saw here was the death of John’s acquaintance — while the two weren’t the best of friends, they had a cordial relationship. John was also going to use him to ensure the person responsible for the attack went away for an extremely long period of time. Now, unfortunately, that is something that can’t happening. He’s gone. What this means moving forward is that the battle between multiple sides is about to be more messy; John and Rip are still alive, and they also have to explain all of this away if John still intends on eventually being the Governor.

Given that this season was promoted with a lot of questions surrounding a big death, it does make some sense that we finally got there at this point. The last major character we saw head to the metaphorical train station was Roarke all the way back to the premiere and to date, many of the people on John’s side had managed to pull through. While the Sheriff wasn’t a part of the ranch, he was someone Kevin Costner’s character could use. It’s going to be a little bit harder for him moving forward without him.

Now, we get to the bad news when it comes to this episode — it was a little too all over the place when you look at it from top to bottom. We had an opening tie-in to the prequel 1883, and then also more of the Four Sixes storyline with Jimmy that isn’t connected to anything right now.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Yellowstone right now

What did you think about the big Monica reveal at the heart of Yellowstone season 4 episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stay at the site — there are more updates on the way and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







