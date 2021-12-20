Family Guy season 20 episode 11 return date: When’s it back in 2021?

After tonight’s new episode, do you want to see the Family Guy season 20 episode 11 return date, or get a better sense of what’s coming?

The first order of business here is rather simple: Noting that tonight marks the final episode of the calendar year. Should this come as much of a surprise? No, and for a handful of different reasons. For starters, Fox always does this around this time of year, given that they don’t like a lot of their shows to go on a break over the course of the holidays. Why would they want this? Shouldn’t they be out to get the best ratings possible? They’re also going to be using the upcoming January 2 lineup to push their new series titled Next Level Chef. That means that Family Guy won’t be back until Sunday, January 9 with an installment titled “Mister Act.” As you would imagine, this is going to be as ridiculous and over-the-top as you could possibly imagine.

Below, you can take a look at the full Family Guy season 20 episode 11 synopsis with some more news all about what lies ahead:

An accident leaves Peter with a high-pitched voice, and Jesus coaches him into fending off the other choir boys; meanwhile, Stewie is attracted to Lois’ new masculine physique in the all-new “Mister Act” episode of FAMILY GUY airing Sunday, Jan. 9 (9:30-10:00 PM ET / 8:30-9:00 PM CT / 7:30-8:00 PM MT / 9:30-10:00PM PT) on FOX. (FG-1908) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

How are we going to see Family Guy move forward this season? We don’t envision that the folks behind the scenes are out to reinvent the wheel or do something beyond what they typically put out there on-screen. The goal is to just continue to deliver more of what people have come to enjoy over the years.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Family guy right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Family Guy season 20 episode 11?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







