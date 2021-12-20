Bob’s Burgers season 12 episode 11 return date in 2022 on Fox

After tonight’s new episode, it certainly makes sense to want the Bob’s Burgers season 12 episode 11 return date over on Fox. Luckily, we’re here to help with that very thing!

Without further ado here, let’s go ahead and share some of the bad news: Because of it being the holiday season, there is no new episode next week. Meanwhile, there is no new episode the week after due mostly to the presence of the premiere of Next Level Chef over on Fox. Bob’s Burgers will return on Sunday, January 9 with an episode that will be in part about teaching — but also about what Bob and Linda want for themselves years down the line. This feels like one of those stories that could prove to be a little bit emotional, based on what the writers decide to do here.

Want to get some more insight all about what’s ahead? Then be sure to check out the full Bob’s Burgers season 12 episode 11 synopsis below:

Louise realizes that Mr. Frond’s new plan of students evaluating their teachers has shifted the balance of power at school from teacher to kid. Meanwhile, Bob and Linda discover that they don’t agree on where they want their final resting place to be in the all-new “Touch of Eval(uations)” episode of BOB’S BURGERS airing Sunday, Jan. 9 (9:00-9:30 PM ET / 8:00-8:30 PM CT / 7:00-7:30 PM MT / 9:00-9:30 PM PT) on FOX. (BOB-1110) (TV-PG L)

Rest assured, there are a lot of episodes coming in the early part of next year! That’s a way to ensure the show capitalizes on football, but also that it can generate some attention for itself before we dive a little bit more into the Winter Olympics.

