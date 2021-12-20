As you prepare for next week’s Hightown season 2 finale, it’s going to be clear early on that not everything is tied up.

The good news entering the episode is quite simple: Frankie Cuevas has been arrested. However, the bad news is that there’s no guarantee the charges will stick. For starters, one of the things the police are banking on is the body of his cousin Jorge, who Frankie didn’t actually kill. Also, he was smart to try to ensure that the bodies couldn’t be immediately traceable back to him. It’s one thing to know that he is responsible for these deaths, but there is certainly more going on here! You have to find a way to ensure that the charges stick and he will be found guilty in court. Charmaine could be an asset for you, but that’s assuming that you can get her to talk.

There’s a huge problem now if they don’t stick: The danger this would put Renee in. Frankie saw her embracing Ray after his arrest, which should make it pretty obvious that she’s the one who flipped on him. Don’t you think that he’s going to want vengeance? Isn’t there a risk that someone else could do this on the outside anyway?

The final big question mark, separate from Frankie, is whether or not Ray could get his job back. He clearly wants it, but this leads to a question from Renee: Why? It’s going to lead to her recanting her previous statement, which could create some legal jeopardy around her. Also, she may just want to get out of Provincetown at this point and start brand-new.

