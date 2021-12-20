The Simpsons season 33 episode 11 return date: When’s it on in 2022?

Following tonight’s big episode on Fox, do you want to see The Simpsons season 33 episode 11 return date over on Fox? How about more details on what lies ahead?

Of course, there is some bad news that we need to start with here: There is no new episode next week. What’s the reasoning for that? It’s rather simple: The holiday season is right around the corner! Fox doesn’t want to put one of its most important shows on the air the day after Christmas so instead, they are airing “The Longest Marge” on Sunday, January 2 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time. There’s going to be a chance to see something based at least partially around football here, which seems to make sense given that this episode is airing after NFL programming.

One other thing we should note here, though, is that there are some pretty unusual start times across the board — they’re all mapped out below alongside the guest stars and the story ahead:

Beck Bennett (“Saturday Night Live”), Adam Schefter and John Mulaney (“Big Mouth”) Make Guest-Voice Appearances

Marge and Mr. Burns fight for soul of a brash young football prodigy in the all-new “The Longest Marge” episode of THE SIMPSONS airing Sunday, Jan. 2 (9:00-9:30 PM ET / 8:00-8:30 PM CT / 7:00-7:30 PM MT / 9:00-9:30 PM PT) on FOX. (SI-3305) (TV-PG L, V)

The reason for the different start times is largely due to Fox trying their best to push Next Level Chef in the new year. It’s their latest attempt to revolutionize the cooking-show genre with Gordon Ramsay, to the surprise of no one, at the center of the action.

(Sidebar: How thrilled must Schefter be to appear in this episode? He’s a guy known mostly for breaking NFL news on ESPN.)

