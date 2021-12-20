Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11 episode 10 preview: The big finale!

Next week on HBO, you’re going to have a chance to see something big: Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11 episode 10. This is the big finale! We know that not every season-ender for this show over the years has fired on all cylinders, but there are truly some great ones, ones where you have a wide array of different surprises around each and every corner.

So what’s the first thing that we can say right now about this episode? Let’s start things off with the title: “The Mormon Advantage.” This is an episode that should bring to an end (or at somewhat of an end) some of the over-the-top stories that we’ve seen over the past few weeks. One of the things we know about Curb is that things build and build until you get to a point where it doesn’t seem like they can build anymore. Then, they do and the show ends all of a sudden. There is no real emotional process of learning or larger message; this just isn’t that sort of show.

One of the things that we do know for sure is pretty simple: There’s gonna be some comedy in here, and also a good chance this could function as the end of the story if this is the final season. Will it be? Nothing has been decided yet, but we’re talking about a show with a 74-year old lead who has taken long hiatuses from doing it before. At a certain point, he may decide that the juice isn’t worth the squeeze anymore.

In the end, the biggest thing we’re trying to say is simply this: Don’t take Curb Your Enthusiasm for granted. Enjoy it however long it’s on the air.

