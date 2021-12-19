Yellowstone season 4 episode 9 spoilers: The last before finale

There are a few different things to note about Yellowstone season 4 episode 9, which is titled “No Such Thing as Fair.” For starters, it’s the penultimate episode on the season! After this one airs, the only thing that’s left is the enormous, emotional finale, one that has a really high bar thanks to everything that we saw at the end of season 3. Is there any way for the show to top this?

Well, we’re going to find this out over the next couple of hours as the future of the ranch is in jeopardy, and as of right now, it’s hard to tell where things or going to land for any member of the Duttons.

Let’s kick things off here with a reminder that the show IS still airing on the network in a week. We know that it’s the day after Christmas but nonetheless, that isn’t going to stop the people at the network. They clearly still think that the ratings will be there and even those who don’t watch live may stick it out after the fact. Luckily, this is still one of those shows that feels like a major event and people will want to drop everything and watch.

So who are we the most worried about entering the final episodes? It’s not John, largely because Kevin Costner is the star of this show and it’s hard to imagine anything happening without him. Yet, we are worried about just about everyone who works for him, including those at the bunkhouse. We’ve some of them deal with some pretty scary situations as of late already.

As for one losing of John’s kids, our big concern is that in letting them all survive the cliffhanger at the end of last season, you can argue that they are all now, in their own way, on borrowed time. We’ll just have to see what happens from here…

