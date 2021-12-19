1883 season 1 episode 2: Will it air on Paramount Network?

After the airing of the premiere tonight, can you expect 1883 season 1 episode 2 to air on the Paramount Network? Or, is the show strictly on Paramount+ at this point?

It only makes sense to dive a little bit more into this right now, largely because the whole situation is a little bit confusing. The first two episodes are already available on the Paramount+ streaming service, while for the time being you can only watch episode 1 on the network. Episode 2 is going to air on Paramount Network next week (December 26), and the idea here is to use the network in order to slowly build up momentum for the remainder of the show. (For those wondering, as of today you can also watch the premiere today on Paramount+.)

So for those of you who are curious about 1883 season 1 episode 2, do you want more details all about it? Then go ahead and view the synopsis below right now:

Thomas and Shea recruit James and some local cowboys to corral a herd of cattle. As they begin their journey, the caravan is confronted with some of the many dangers they will face along the way.

Our hope is clearly that the Yellowstone prequel does end up being an enormous success, and there is reason aplenty for the producers to want that. A ton of money was invested per episode into 1883, in the hopes that it can become one of the biggest hits that Paramount+ has. While it obviously is connected to Yellowstone itself, it does stand on its own two feet and have an identity of its own. There’s a lot to like about it, especially since there isn’t a whole lot else on television that looks or feels like it at all.

Here’s the biggest irony of all of this: Yellowstone itself doesn’t stream on Paramount+. Instead, you can find it over on Peacock. Why did everyone have to make this so messy?

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to 1883

What did you think about the 1883 series premiere today?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are other updates ahead and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







