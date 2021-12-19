Call the Midwife 2021 Christmas Special spoilers: Wedding ahead?

The Call the Midwife 2021 Christmas Special is set to arrive on BBC One in just under a week’s time; are there warm tidings ahead now for all of the characters?

Per some of the information that we’ve got on the subject now, that definitely appears to be the case — there could even be a wedding! Lucille and Cyril are getting set to tie the knot on Boxing Day, but in true dramatic TV fashion, there are a number of different things that may prevent it from happening at the last minute. Brace yourselves for a lot of chaos over the course of this special as everyone scrambles to see if the ceremony can still happen.

Of course, there are also going to be stories about deliveries, potential losses, and personal milestones. No matter what time of year it is, Call the Midwife is the sort of show that has you feeling just about everything under the sun. We don’t think it’s going to change for this particular hour of TV.

Just in case you do want to score a few more details now on where things are coming, check out the full synopsis for the special below! (For the record, it’s also airing on PBS come Christmas Day.)

It’s December 1966, and good tidings are in the air. Following a long engagement, Lucille and Cyril are excited about their upcoming nuptials and can’t wait to get married on Boxing Day. However, as the day approaches, nothing seems to run smoothly, and the wedding ceremony itself is put in jeopardy.

While Nancy focuses on her final midwifery examinations, it is all hands on deck as the Nonnatus team prepare for what will inevitably be a busy Christmas. The maternity home is filled with expectant mums-to-be, each with their own challenging case.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Call the Midwife right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to the Call the Midwife 2021 Christmas Special?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around — there are more updates on the way and of course, we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: BBC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







