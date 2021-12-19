Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? Are there more great season 13 stories on the way? We, of course, want them as soon as humanly possible.

Alas, this is where we come bearing the bad news: We’re in yet another week of what is an extended hiatus for the LL Cool J – Chris O’Donnell series. There is no new episode tonight and beyond just that, there won’t be any one next week either. This is a break brought in part on by the holiday season, as most major networks opt to not broadcast their most-popular shows so close to Christmas.

We know already that NCIS: LA is going to be returning on Sunday, January 2, so for the sake of this article, why not give you news on TWO new episodes? Below, you can see the synopsis for season 13 episode 7 titled “Lost Soldier Down,” but we’re going to add something else to the mix here, as well — new hints about episode 8!

Season 13 episode 7, “Lost Soldier Down” – NCIS investigates the apparent suicide of a Navy intelligence officer who leapt to his death after taking LSD. Also, while Kensi is away, Deeks makes plans to redo the backyard without her input, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, Jan. 2 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Episode is directed by series star Daniela Ruah.

Season 13 episode 8, “A Land of Wolves” – The NCIS team scrambles to find Kensi, when she is attacked and kidnapped by a mysterious militia group while helping a group of migrants cross the border, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, Jan. 9 (9:30-10:30 PM, ET/9:00-10:00 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.*

In general, this looks like a fantastic one-two punch for Daniela Ruah, given that she gets great material in a couple of consecutive episodes — first as a director, and then in her longstanding role as a performer.

