Yellowstone season 4 episode 8: ‘No Kindness For The Coward’ run time

In a handful of hours you’re going to get a chance to check out Yellowstone season 4 episode 8 on Paramount Network, but how long will it be?

According to the official schedule for the network, prepare to see “No Kindness For The Coward” run for an hour and four minutes. This is shorter than the week before, but the majority of the episodes this season have all run for over an hour and we can’t say that we’re upset about this in the least. It gives us a chance to dive into more story and there is definitely a LOT that needs to be uncovered.

What’s the top priority for the series tonight? More than likely, it’s going to be continuing the story of John Dutton and his unlikely run for office. It’s not necessarily something that he wants to do and yet, it’s something that he’s going to do for the sole purpose of preserving his way of life. Jamie Dutton is going to want revenge on his adoptive father for effectively stealing his endorsement, but how far is he willing to go? We’ve gotten a sense of what his father was willing to do, but what about him? There are huge decisions he has to make.

For Beth Dutton, meanwhile, she’s going to have another extremely important story as she tries to figure out precisely what the future is going to hold for her, as well. She’s working for Market Equities and on paper, she’s using this to get information on the inside about them. Unfortunately for her, this is so much easier said than done when they are the people with control and they’re going to do whatever they can to force her to strike against her own father and the ranch. It may not happen immediately, but we’re pretty confident we’ll see it before the end of the season.

