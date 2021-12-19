Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS? Within this piece, we’re absolutely going to do our best to answer that question, and also look even more towards the future!

So where should we begin here? We suppose that the best place is by going ahead and getting the bad news out of the way: There is no new installment on the network tonight. It’s the same spot, unfortunately, that we’ve been in the past couple of weeks. We’re on a holiday hiatus that will last until January 2, and unless the network suddenly changes their mind (which isn’t going to happen), that’s not going to change.

Just to better tide you over, though, we can at least give you some more updates on what lies! Below, we have synopses for each of the next two episodes — for the record, the latter one has a rather big-name guest star in Rick Ross stopping by.

Season 2 episode 8, “Separated” – McCall and Mel help a deported woman track down her son after she was separated from him while seeking asylum at the U.S. border. Also, Mel, McCall and Bishop exhaust every avenue to get Harry released from prison, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, Jan. 2 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Season 2 episode 9, “Bout That Life” – McCall becomes ensnared in a deadly battle between rival rap crews when she is hired by the wife of a famous rapper, Dilemma (Rick Ross), to prove the musician is innocent of murdering a fellow artist, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, Jan. 9 (8:30-9:30 PM, ET/8:00-9:00 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. GRAMMY®-nominated rapper and entrepreneur Rick Ross guest stars as Dilemma, a famous rapper imprisoned for the murder of a fellow music artist.

Hopefully, these two episodes will get you psyched for The Equalizer in the new year — the hard part is going to just be waiting for them.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Equalizer right now

What do you most want to see on The Equalizer season 2 episode 8 and beyond?

Are you sad that there is no new episode tonight? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are other updates coming and of course, we don’t want you missing any of them. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







