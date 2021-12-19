Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 8 preview: Dexter fights for his life

As we prepare to dive into Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 8 next weekend, one thing feels very clear: The title character is in danger.

How did he get into this spot? Well, for starters, he underestimated just how dangerous Kurt Caldwell really is. Sure, h knew he’s a murderer, but he didn’t quite understand that he was also calculated and understood how to make people do what he wanted. He set up Dexter and with that in mind, he’s been able to make it clear now that he knows what really happened to his son Matt. Everything is a calculation. At one point, he may have wanted to kill Harrison as a measure of revenge; now, he may think that taking Dexter’s son away from him could be his next measure of getting back.

Of course, none of this may matter all that much to Dexter if he can’t figure out a way to survive. This is really going to be front and center for the early part of episode 8. He’s been put into a near-death position and he has to find a way to get out before it’s too late. He also faces another challenge in that while he may try to point the finger at Kurt to Angela, what evidence is there? We don’t think there’s altogether enough to actually get him arrested and sentenced down the road. Even Kurt’s creepy shelter in the woods is more or less gone.

