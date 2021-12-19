Blue Bloods season 12 episode 11 spoilers: What is Jamie working on?

Blue Bloods season 12 episode 11 is the second episode poised to air on CBS in the new year, and it could be an interesting one for Jamie Reagan.

So what’s going on here? Per the CBS synopsis, Will Estes’ character “introduces a decades-old saluting rule in the precinct.” What is this? We should admit that we’re not someone altogether knowledgeable about saluting rules. Why would this matter at all? It could be tied to some sort of strange sense of honor or respect. There may be some sort of code that he is trying to follow or reintroduce on the job.

One of the things that we do know about Jamie is that honor is near the top of his priority list more often than not. This is someone who really cares about tradition, doing things the right way, and protocol. This is one of the reasons why he is such a good cop; yet, it’s also why some people like Danny occasionally have some conflict with him. The Reagans are a bunch of strong-willed people who at times have different opinions. This is to be expected, and it’s a part of what makes this family exactly who they are.

Our hope, in general, is that the new year brings us a lot of different surprises for everyone in the family. We know that Jamie’s wife Eddie is going to be considering a move up the ranks of the NYPD — hence, her studying for the Sergeant’s exam in the first place. Where does that leave Jamie? We could see him angling for a promotion of his own! We wouldn’t be surprised if someday, he ends up becoming the new Commissioner of the NYPD, though that’s not something we imagine happening during the life of this series. That’s more something for decades down the road.

