SEAL Team season 5 episode 11: Where is it on Paramount+?

Where is SEAL Team season 5 episode 11 on Paramount+ this weekend? Why can’t you find the latest new episode?

We totally get having these questions but, unfortunately, we have the same answer we had last week: It’s a simple matter of the series being off the air until 2022. It was decided a while back that the David Boreanaz series would take a break during the holidays, and a part of the reason may be to ensure that Christmas/New Year’s don’t overshadow it. With that being said, there’s also a significant production reason, as well: These extra weeks give the crew time to make sure the next few episodes are properly edited and prepared for viewers to enjoy. Production can’t be rushed for the sake of delivering episodes faster; if that happens, then it can come at the expense of overall quality.

So where can you expect SEAL Team to go when it does return? A very dark place, or at least that seems to be the case for Jason Hayes in particular. The longer that he ignores some of the trouble signs about his TBI, the more he risks his future, plus also the lives of his Bravo brothers. His condition is already making it that Clay is missing valuable time with his newborn baby, as he feels a sense of responsibility to the team. It’s hard to know how he’d feel about the situation of the brain injury wasn’t a part of the story; we can only look at what’s in front of us.

There are some dangerous missions ahead, so be prepared for that. Meanwhile, we also imagine the next few episodes will continue an important discussion about medical care for active-duty military and veterans. These are subjects that frankly aren’t discussed enough.

What do you most want to see on SEAL Team season 5 episode 11 when it arrives?

