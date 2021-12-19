Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 5: Tariq arrested; Ghost’s letter

The conclusion of Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 5 were significant for a number of reasons, with one of the biggest ones coming from James St. Patrick himself.

A part of the episode 5 story we could have seen coming: Tariq getting arrested for the murders of Detective Ramirez and Jabari Reynolds. Technically, he’s not responsible for both of these crimes, but Cane ultimately set him up for it with the badge in the room! (Shouldn’t this seem a little too convenient to the cops? Anyway…)

The big surprise came once Tariq was in holding, and he was brought a very-specific letter from his father Ghost — one he was only supposed to be given after he was arrested of a homicide. Its contents were pretty simple: Ghost telling him that he knew he’d end up there at some point. It’s almost James mocking him from beyond the grave, and it was a reminder of precisely how much he loathed his son and had almost no faith in him. Ghost tried to shirk off responsibility for this by claiming he was trying to get out — while also still keeping his ties.

Were we slightly disappointed that Omari Hardwick didn’t narrate the contents of the letter? Absolutely, but the point still got across, as Tariq was totally kicked while he was down here. He’s locked up and from what we can tell, stands no chance of getting custody of Yaz anymore — even if he’s found innocent here, things are almost surely going to get dicey.

What did you think about the “return” of Ghost during Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 5?

