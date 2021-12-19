Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 5: Is Lorenzo out of prison?

We knew that entering Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 5, there was a chance that we’d see some pretty big stuff. How could we not? This was the final episode before the hiatus, and we knew the show was going to deliver some big stuff.

So what did we get? Let’s just say something that will change the future of the Tejada family forever: Lorenzo is now a free man.

We probably don’t have to tell you why Lorenzo being out is a huge problem for a lot of characters, but especially Monet. She’s faced so many complications with Mecca coming back into the world, and we know that Lorenzo is the sort of guy who will want to control everything. Their dynamic has changed in the years that he’s gone away, and moving forward, you have to think there are going to be conflicts around every corner.

Of course, some of Monet’s kids don’t quite understand the ripple effects here fully; just remember what Diana was willing to do in order to get him out in the first place! While Monet is going to be knee-deep in trouble moving forward, it’s easy to see why this was the right time for the writers to make this move. We’ve already seen Lorenzo behind bars and it’s time for things to change dramatically moving into the second half of the season.

