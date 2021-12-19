Is Yellowstone season 4 new tonight on Paramount Network? Are we going to have a chance to check out an incredible episode 8?

Given that we are getting close to the holidays, we of course understand if some out there are unsure if the show is sticking around the air or not. Here’s the good news, though: It is! Not only is there going to be a new installment tonight, but the show will continue airing through the holiday season — there are plans for another episode on December 26, which will be the penultimate one of the season.

Are you curious as to what’s coming up, and how the drama at the Dutton Ranch is going to intensify? Below, you can view the full Yellowstone season 4 episode 8 synopsis with all sorts of details, if you haven’t had a chance to see this already:

Tensions escalate with the protestors, but Beth has a plan; Jimmy and Emily get closer; Monica and Kayce share a special moment.

The part of the episode we want to see the most, ironically, is not even mentioned in this synopsis — what happens with John Dutton now that he’s made the decision to run for Governor. It’s such a huge thing and with that in mind, it impacts the rest of the show. Will he really go through with this, even though doing it will alter the course of the rest of his life? How will Jamie Dutton react to it? We certainly think that we’re going to have one of the most chaotic episodes that we’ve seen so far this season, and there’s the possibility of a major attack around just about any and every corner.

As for the other stories we’re seeing in this episode, we mostly want to know if Beth can find a way to leverage these protestors. Can they help her cause rather than hurt her? Time will tell.

What do you most want to see on Yellowstone season 4 episode 8 tonight?

Are you glad the show seems to be airing straight through the holiday season? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are more updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

