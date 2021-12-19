Saturday Night Live: Tom Hanks, Tina Fey, Paul Rudd, & five-Timers club

Entering tonight’s Saturday Night Live, it was honestly almost impossible to know what to expect. Just consider the circumstances! A number of cast and crew members were set to be MIA due to a tightening of virus-related protocols. Meanwhile, musical guest Charli XCX is also not appearing as originally planned.

When you consider all of this, of course we had questions about the cold open. Was this what they had always planned, or did the show change things around at the last minute? Well, we did see an induction into the five-timers club featuring host Paul Rudd, but it was a little bit weird, to say the least. Tom Hanks and Tina Fey were both present to give him his jacket, which was handed to him by Kenan Thompson.

We also had a chance in here to see a pretty delightful video message here from multi-time host Steve Martin, who made an appearance in here alongside Martin Short. We give credit to a lot of the celebrities who were open to take part in this, especially in a weird situation where there was no live audience in attendance and the energy was totally off.

So are there still sketches tonight? Sure, at least to a certain extent. There were a handful of pre-taped bits that were filmed earlier in the week, and we are going to get a chance to see those. They are mixed in with some classic sketches picked by some of the key players on the show. We’re sure that there will be an opportunity for Paul to come back down the road, with the same thing being said for Charli XCX. Usually the last episode of the year is a huge one for SNL so this has to be a disappointment for everyone involved.

