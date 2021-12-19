Hightown season 2 episode 10 (finale) spoilers: ‘Fool Me Twice’

Next week on Hightown season 2 episode 10, you absolutely should prepare for things to get crazy. This is the big season 2 finale! “Fool Me Twice” is the name of the episode and we have a feeling that there are some big surprises that it has in store. This episode could be both Jackie’s greatest victory, but then also her biggest failure at the same exact time.

Want to get some of the earliest details all about what lies ahead? Then be sure to check out the full season 2 episode 10 synopsis below:

The whole “Great White” operation is cracked open, but a few mysteries remain. Ray’s plan to get his job back has a complicated ending. Jackie goes from feeling like a hero after an important discovery to the zero who let something critical get away.

From our vantage point, one of the hardest things to deal with entering the finale is the long-term uncertainty of the series. We still don’t know if it will be back for a season 3! We could understand the writers wrapping up the Frankie Cuevas storyline if they choose to do so in season 2. Doing this, after all, would allow them to move on to different things and new high-stakes operates within Provincetown and beyond.

Of course, if they can find a way to extend the Cuevas story, more power to them. Doing so would probably mirror how real-life investigations of this nature often work, where it can take years on end to get what you want out of them, which we imagine has to be incredibly difficult to deal with a lot of the time.

No matter what, we’re preparing for a cliffhanger regardless.

