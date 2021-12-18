Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11 episode 9 preview: Bill Hader is here!

There are a handful of things to be excited about when it comes to Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11 episode 9, starting with a huge guest star! There’s a little bit of an HBO crossover in “Igor, Gregor, & Timor,” at least in that Bill Hader is stopping by in a guest role. Sure, he’s not playing Barry, but he’s got another strange/entertaining part that is well worth diving into.

What can we say about the guy? Well, for starters, his role is that of Igor, a man who has a rather unusual way of conducting his business. As you would imagine with this show, Larry is going to find a way to get mixed up with him and there will be surprising consequences as a result.

For a few more details, we suggest that you either watch the promo here (featuring Hader!) or check out the attached synopsis:

Larry does the right thing (and regrets it) while seizing an unprecedented opportunity to avoid Irma. Jeff seeks out a pricey peace offering for Susie.

As for what else is worth noting…

This is the penultimate episode of Curb this season! Just like so many other iterations of this show over the years the plan from the start was to air ten episodes; strangely, the finale is going to air the day after Christmas, which is not typically the greatest day in the world to watch TV. Given that this show doesn’t always follow the patterns of other shows, we can’t say for sure how connected it will be to anything else; just don’t be surprised if it’s the last episode for a good while, given that this show tends to come back more or less whenever Larry David wants it to.

