Yellowstone season 4 episode 8: Can John Dutton really be Governor?

With Yellowstone season 4 episode 8 arriving on the Paramount Network tomorrow, let’s have a chat about the show’s biggest star.

There have been a number of things that have surprised us about this show over the years, but few have done so to the extent as learning that John Dutton is running for Governor. Granted, we know that this was not something he really wanted to do. Rather, he feels like he has to. It’s the only way to preserve the way of life that currently exists and even with him in power, it could just be him kicking the metaphorical can down the road.

Still, it’s clear that John views being in office as a necessary evil, at least for the time being. We imagine that at least some of episode 8 is going to consist of him trying his best to kick off this campaign, and at least being the sort of candidate that some out there would want for him to be.

So what else could we expect him to do? Don’t be shocked if he does also work to find another qualified candidate so he doesn’t have to run — or, at the very least find a way to arrange it so that if he does get in office, he could still be at the ranch as much as possible. He’s got the clout to potentially win, but he’s going to face some problems in his candidacy that exist beyond just his knowledge of key issues; more than likely, he’s going to have to contend with his son Jamie and his biological father, Garrett Randall, who has been out to destroy John and his family since the end of this past season.

If Garrett Randall lit the match of this war at the end of season 3, there’s a good chance that he will show up moving forward with a canister full of gasoline. Is everyone ready for the chaos to come? It’s a reasonably good question to ask.

