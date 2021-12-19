Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 8 spoilers: Ready for ‘Unfair Game’?

There are a couple of different things to know in advance about Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 8. So where should we begin?

First and foremost, let’s talk about “Unfair Game” in terms of its air date: You are going to be seeing this installment arrive come Sunday, December 26. There are a lot of other shows out there, including some on premium cable, who are taking the holiday season off. That’s not happening with the Michael C. Hall series. Because Showtime doesn’t care about live ratings (and also because this story is actually set around Christmas), it only makes sense for them to keep it going.

Watch our latest Dexter: New Blood discussion! Take a look below in the event you want more insight all about the series and recent episodes. We review the show weekly, so be sure to also SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube so you don’t miss them.

So what WILL make Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 8 special? Well, for starters, it’s going to be an incredibly dangerous one for Dexter Morgan. He always prefers to be on the offensive but moving forward, he’s set to find himself in a spot where his own life is on the line. He has to brace himself for difficult challenges, and then on a personal level the idea that his son Harrison may view Kurt Caldwell as more of a father than he does him.

To get a few more details right now all about what you can expect, be sure to check out the full Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 8 synopsis below:

Dexter fights for his life in the woods, leading to a confrontation in an abandoned summer camp; Harrison finds himself torn between two father figures who can lead him down two very different paths; Angela makes some disturbing discoveries.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Dexter: New Blood right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, be sure to also stick around for other updates. (Photo: Showtimes.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







