Big Sky season 2 episode 9 promo: The aftermath of big death

Big Sky season 2 episode 9 is going to air on ABC this February and for Cassie, things just got personal — and heartbreaking.

At the end of this past episode, we saw the shocking death of her father Joseph at the hands of Ronald. If there was any hope that the character was somehow alive, the promo below throws it straight out the window. You see a funeral procession and during that, Cassie tells Jenny that she’ll do whatever she can to get revenge on whoever was responsible.

It’s important to remember at this point that technically, Cassie doesn’t know that Ronald was the one who did this. Wolf Legarski picked him up shortly after the fight broke out, and we’re not sure how much information he’s going to pass along. Wolf feels a certain responsibility to try and reform Ronald like he’s one of his other animals, but the fact that he just killed is a big signal to us that it’s not quite possible.

The second part of this season is likely going to be darker and more intense than anything that we’ve seen so far. Cassie is great at what she does, but the drive she now has for vengeance could push her over the edge. She’s going to need people around her to be a stabilizing force, and also encourage her to take her time in her process of getting justice. The last thing she should want is to go after someone who is not responsible and in doing this, cause more problems for herself down the road.

Hopefully, we’ll get more details on what’s ahead in late January or early February; unfortunately, we’ll be waiting a good while and we better prepare for that in advance.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Sky right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Big Sky season 2 episode 9?

Are you sad to be waiting such a long time in order to see it? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are other updates ahead and of course, we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







