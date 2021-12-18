Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Are we going to have a chance to get a holiday treat like no other?

We won’t keep you waiting too long in this article for answers — how can we when there’s such good news to share? There is going to be a new episode in just a matter of hours; not only that, but it’s a holiday-themed outing hosted by Paul Rudd! The actor is officially joining the prestigious Five-Timers Club, which means that Lorne Michaels really loves you enough to keep bringing you back on so many occasions.

With Paul, he’s well-deserving of the honor. We’re talking here about a genuinely funny guy and also someone eager to be versatile on the show. He’s not afraid to be the big, bombastic character in a number of sketches, but he’s also more than fine to be the set-up guy for the regular members of the cast. He’s a generous performer and more than likely, the sort of person SNL loves to have back in Studio 8H. He’s the perfect host for Christmas, as well, someone who is reliable and you’re well-aware in advance of what he will bring to the show.

Below, you can get hyped for tonight’s new episode by watching the latest promo, one featuring Paul alongside cast member Ego Nwodim and musical guest Charli XCX. Unfortunately, Charli will no longer be appearing tonight due to omicron variant regulations and SNL doing what they can to scale down the show. There is also no live audience.

There is no specific return date for SNL following this episode, but we’re at least hoping for one or two shows in January. We’ll have updates over at this link during the episode, and we could get more insight on the next show then.

