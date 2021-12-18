Blue Bloods season 12: Vanessa Ray shares love for co-stars in new post

As the cast and crew of Blue Bloods wrap up production for this calendar year, isn’t it nice to see how much the cast cares for each other? We tend to think so.

With this very thing in mind, we’re thrilled to have a new behind-the-scenes image from none other than Eddie herself in Vanessa Ray. If you look at the bottom of this article, you can see her share her appreciation for three of her primary co-stars in Donnie Wahlberg (Danny), Marisa Ramirez (Baez), and of course Will Estes, who plays her on-screen husband in Jamie. The four all seem to have a great relationship in real life and that’s probably what makes working on this show together so much fun.

We’re in the midst of a Blue Bloods hiatus at the moment on CBS, not that this comes as all that much of a surprise due to the holiday season. The show will return with new episodes come Friday, January 7, and we’re sure that all of the core Reagans are going to have a lot of big stuff coming up. For Danny and Baez, some of their story could be tied to the life-threatening situation we just saw Baez in at the end of this past episode. She’s going to be okay, but don’t be surprised if there is some sort of recovery period attached to her eventually getting back on the job.

As for Jamie and Eddie, we imagine that Eddie preparing for the Sergeant’s exam could make for a big storyline down the road. If she does get promoted, what will that mean? Where will she work? These are at least some of the things we’re thinking about.

