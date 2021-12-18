NCIS season 19: Is filming wrapping up for 2021?

Is the cast and crew of NCIS done with production for the remainder of 2021? There are signs suggesting this may be the case!

In a new post on her Instagram Stories, actress Katrina Law (who plays Jessica Knight) made it clear that she is done with production for the calendar year. She also shared a few other fun videos of a fun little behind-the-scenes craft she worked on in between takes of the show, for those curious about that. Given that her co-star Brian Dietzen also announced on his social media that he’s off to Colorado, it looks like filming may be done for the next couple of weeks — which makes a whole lot of sense.

As many of you likely know already, NCIS season 19 is done airing episodes for 2021, and is currently set to return on Monday, January 3 with an installment titled “Pledge of Allegiance.” The show is typically several episodes ahead in production, so odds are they were working on installments for February and/or March at the time that they wrapped up yesterday.

What do we hope to see the rest of the season? More great cases for sure, but beyond that it would be nice to see the return of some long-term storylines, as well. We’ve been missing some of that element ever since Parker formally settled in as the new Special Agent in Charge. It’d also be nice to know a little more about either him or Jessica Knight in the near future.

