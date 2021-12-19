Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 6 return date hopes at Starz

After this weekend’s big episode, it only makes some sense to want the Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 6 return date. Luckily, we’ve got that for you within this piece!

So where should we start? We suppose that the reasonable place is with getting some of the bad news out of the way: With the Christmas holiday vastly approaching, this is going to be the final episode of the calendar year. Early indications, meanwhile, suggest that the series will also be off on January 2, which means that January 9 could be when it returns with the second part of the season. We’ll come back before too long with confirmation, potentially, on that very subject.

One of the reasons for the delay, beyond just the holiday season, could be to better use this show in order to launch Power Book IV: Force when it premieres in February. We’re pretty sure already that anticipation will be there for this, given that Tommy Egan is one of the most beloved characters within this universe. Yet, it never hurts to build up enthusiasm as much as you possibly can! The more people start talking about this show now, the better off it is.

As for what’s going to happen in season 2 episode 6 and beyond, we’ll keep things simple here: Things may spiral out of control for Tariq. He’s gone through a lot in his life, but very little of it has actually granted him the stability or control he’d probably like.

