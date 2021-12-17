Dexter: New Blood season 2: Showtime boss on renewal possibilities

Is there a chance that a Dexter: New Blood season 2 could happen at some point in the future? Anything is possible in theory; however, the powers-that-be over at Showtime aren’t really tipping their cap one way or another.

Is there a reason for optimism that more New Blood could be coming? Sure, but it feels like the network isn’t going to tip their cap until we get to the end of the season.

In a new piece over at Deadline, Showtime President of Entertainment Gary Levine had the following to say on the subject of where things are at the moment in regards to the future:

“Dexter is a limited series and any further discussions of Dexter will have to wait until we finish airing the limited series and see where we are with our stories and our characters … Dexter was really designed to have a proper conclusion to the series, and I believe we will deliver that in the best possible way.”

How we read this is pretty simple: Odds are, they are designing Dexter: New Blood to be a fitting conclusion to the title character’s story. Maybe Dexter Morgan is killed off, or maybe he’s put in a position where the character has some sort of proper ending otherwise. A season 2 could hinge on if there story left for Michael C. Hall’s character, or if viewers respond enough to Harrison to have more of a show about him. This is, of course, all conjecture for the time being, but we tend to think that there’s some story-related reason why the network isn’t talking too much about renewal possibilities just yet.

