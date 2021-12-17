Shark Tank preview: Banana Loca, MAXPRO, Tenikle, and Liberate

On tonight’s new episode of Shark Tank you are going to see Banana Loca, MAXPRO, Tenikle, and Liberate enter the Tank. Will any of them walk away with deals? What’s going to happen? This is the final episode of the calendar year so we hope it’s one full of big deals and memorable moments.

Before we share some of the links to the individual projects featured tonight, why not share the official synopsis? (There are no guest sharks tonight, just a roster of familiar faces.)

“1311” – First into the Tank is an entrepreneur from Rochester, Michigan, who introduces his innovative fitness system with on-the-go simplicity that will help you stick with your workouts. Entrepreneurs from Basking Ridge, New Jersey, and Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, make snack time fun with their ap-peeling kitchen gadget; while an entrepreneur from Santa Monica, California, presents her online self-care program for a different type of workout. An entrepreneur from Dana Point, California, pitches his sea creature-inspired all-in-one product for hands-free device holding on “Shark Tank,” airing FRIDAY, DEC. 17 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG). Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following the premiere.

MAXPRO – Sure, the name sounds like a new model of iPhone, but this is a very different sort of product! It’s a portable cable gym designed to be versatile and able to go with you wherever you can use an easy workout. There’s always going to be people looking for new and better ways to work out; the challenge for this company will be simply selling the Sharks on their concept.

Banana Loca – Honestly, this is an idea that we never imagined, but this could be a lot of fun for some people out there. It allows you to straighten and core a banana while it’s still in its peel, and from there, you can fill it with all sorts of fun stuff including peanut butter, Nutella, or whatever else suits your fancy. While it may not be a necessity for some kitchens, it’s at the very least fun!

Tenikle – What are we looking at here? Think in terms of a portable mount that has both a tripod structure and then also suction-like tentacles that allow you to properly position your phone for photos or whatever else is needed. It can function as a selfie stick, a phone stand, and a whole lot more — and the name makes a lot of sense when you say it out loud.

Liberate – We wrote earlier about fitness for the body; meanwhile, the goal for Liberate is to provide fitness for the mind. This program features classes and a whole lot more to help find your inner and peace and joy — the goal here is to find a sustainable solution to improving one’s mental health.

Are you excited for Banana Loca, MAXPRO, Tenikle, and Liberate on Shark Tank tonight?

