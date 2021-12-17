Better Call Saul season 6: Prepare for the Cousins!

We know that Better Call Saul season 6 is finally coming in 2022, and it goes without saying that it’s one of our most-anticipated shows of the year. There are a lot of big stories that the writers and producers will bring to the table here, whether it be resolution (maybe?) to Kim Wexler’s story and also closing in on the Breaking Bad timeline.

For the sake of the article today, though, let’s talk about the Cousins — why not? Leonel and Marco Salamanca were important parts of the early stages of Breaking Bad, and we’re getting a sense that they will be back on Better Call Saul for the final season in some sort of important role.

If you’re interested in watching Better Call Saul reviews on a weekly basis, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube now! We won’t want you to miss anything when the show comes back.

Want some evidence? Then be sure to check out the post below on Twitter. Sure, this may not give you some large amount of evidence that these two are going to be important, but we also don’t think that it really needs to. The big purpose of this picture is to get people hyped up and just on the basis of that alone, we can say that the mission, most likely, have been accomplished already.

The major question mark we understand a LOT of people having right now is just when Better Call Saul season 6 is going to eventually premiere. It would be amazing to have some sort of tangible answer to that right now, but alas, that’s all currently up in the air. The one thing that we can say is that more than likely, you’ll see the beginning of the final season in the late winter/early spring. There’s a chance that AMC could split up the remaining thirteen episodes into halves; it may enable the show to start the first part earlier, and also give themselves more flexibility in awards season.

In the end, we’ll have to wait and see what they decide … but go ahead and be hyped to the best of your ability.

Related – Check out some other news right now when it comes to Better Call Saul

What do you most want to see from Better Call Saul season 6 in its entirety?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are more updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: AMC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







